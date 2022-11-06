When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night, the band was missing one member: guitarist Andy Taylor.

As People reports, the reason for Taylor’s absence from the induction ceremony was made clear when his bandmates revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, with issues surrounding his illness preventing him from travelling to the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, from his home in Ibiza, Spain.

In his absence, members of the group red excerpts from a speech that Taylor had written (the full speech was later posted on the band’s website).

READ MORE: Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana’s Favourite Song Of Theirs (Exclusive)

“Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade,” Taylor wrote.

“I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day,” he continued.

“I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure,” Taylor shared.

READ MORE: Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon Takes Swipe At Music Streaming Services, Insists ‘Artists Need To Get Paid Properly’

“Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries,” he added.

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years. We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well-dressed, a bit full of ourselves because we had a lot to give. But, as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

READ MORE: Sandra Oh And Duran Duran Team Up In Sneak Peek Of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

He concluded, “I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”