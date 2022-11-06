Harry Styles is battling the flu, which has resulted in postponing three dates on his 15-night residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The venue announced that shows scheduled for Nov. 5, 6 and 7 have been rescheduled to January 2023.

Harry Styles shows at the Kia Forum taking place November 5th, 6th, 7th will be rescheduled to January 26th, 27th, 29th 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Any additional show dates will play as scheduled. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NWh2uTjhFE — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 6, 2022

Styles had previously postponed his Friday, Nov. 4 show due to “band illness,” rescheduling to Sunday Nov. 6.

He apologized to disappointed fans in a post he shared to Instagram Story.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now, and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible,” he wrote.

“Until very recently, I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would,” Styles continued.

“I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me,” Styles added.