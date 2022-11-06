Harry Styles is battling the flu, which has resulted in postponing three dates on his 15-night residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The venue announced that shows scheduled for Nov. 5, 6 and 7 have been rescheduled to January 2023.

Styles had previously postponed his Friday, Nov. 4 show due to “band illness,” rescheduling to Sunday Nov. 6.

He apologized to disappointed fans in a post he shared to Instagram Story.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now, and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible,” he wrote.

“Until very recently, I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would,” Styles continued.

“I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me,” Styles added.

Harry Styles/Instagram
