Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have made their red carpet debut, sporting an unusual choice of accessory.

The couple stepped out at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 wearing a large Gucci blanket.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Spotted Smooching Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford In Public

The Neighbourhood musician and the “Lovely” singer also donned some matching Gucci pyjamas underneath the eye-catching garment.

This is the first time that the pair have hit the red carpet together, though fans speculate that they have been dating at least since August, when they were both spotted at the same movie premiere.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Nearly Sang ‘No Time To Die’ Theme Before Billie Eilish

Last week, Eilish and Rutherford caused controversy over their choice of Halloween costume, which seemingly mocked their 11 year age difference.