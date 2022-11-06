Simu Liu recently walked the runway for the fourth edition of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, and discussed the experience during a red carpet interview with Variety at the LACMA gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5.
“That was a wild phone call to get, by the way,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star said of being contacted about the show.
“It’s not everyday that one receives a phone call and it’s like, ‘Would you like to walk for Rihanna’s fashion label?'” he recalled.
While the Canadian actor has done some modelling in his day, it certainly can’t compare to appearing onstage for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.
“I’m a stock photo model,” he explained. “That’s the world that I come from, I’m used to getting paid a hundred bucks standing in a boardroom pointing at some things.”
Ultimately, he added, it “was such a great world to get to play in — I’m glad we got a good photo out of it.”
Meanwhile, Liu has reportedly zeroed in on his next project, with Variety reporting that he’s signed on for “Seven Wonders”, a new series currently in development for Prime Video.
According to the logline, the series follows “brilliant botanist-adventurer Dr. Nate Grady (Liu) as he teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.”
Adam Cozad (“The Legend of Tarzan”, “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”) is exec producer, and is writing the screenplay, while Justin Lin of the “Fast & Furious” franchise will be director/exec producer.
Fans can see Liu on the runway when Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Prime Video.