Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel, is paying tribute to her brother following his tragic death. Shortly after news broke that Aaron died at the age of 34 on Saturday, Angel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the “I Want Candy” singer.

“To my twin…I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel wrote alongside family photos of the pair as babies and young children. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you…and I promise to cherish them.”

“I know you’re at peace now,” she added. “I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔.”

Aaron was found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles where multiple L.A. County Sheriff’s vehicles were seen surrounding the home. TMZ reports a 911 call was made Saturday morning and responding authorities found Aaron’s body in his bathtub. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Following the news, Aaron’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed his death to ET and shared that Aaron’s family would be releasing their own statement.

Aaron and Angel’s relationship wasn’t always an easy one, Back in 2019, their brother, Nick Carter, announced that both he and Angel filed for a restraining order against Aaron, saying in a statement that Aaron allegedly harbored “intentions of killing my wife and unborn child.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote at the time. “We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Nick added that he still loved Aaron and hoped he would get “the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron subsequently announced that he was officially “done” with his estranged brother. “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend,” he tweeted at the time.

He continued, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

In addition to Aaron and Nick, Angel is also a sibling to sister B.J. and her late sister, Leslie, who died in 2012 after a drug overdose.

