Cher is speaking out on her rumoured romance with Alexander Edwards.

The 76-year-old was pictured holding hands with Amber Rose’s ex, 36, while heading out to dinner in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Cher posted a photo of Edwards, which she captioned with a red heart emoji.

The Goddess of Pop later Tweeted, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

Bothering Anyone — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Edwards shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with his ex Rose. The pair started dating in 2018, splitting around three years later after Edwards was caught cheating.

Cher, on the other hand, has son Elijah Blue, 46, with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died of liver cancer at age 69 on May 27, 2017.

She’s also mom to Chaz Bono, 53, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sonny Bono, who died in 1998 at age 62 following a skiing accident.