Amy Schumer is speaking out about the “hardest week of her life” after her son Gene, 3, was hospitalized for RSV.

The comedian shared details about her son’s illness, while taking to Instagram to reflect on hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 5.

“This was the hardest week of my life,” she wrote. “I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though this right now.”

Respiratory syncytial virus is a contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract

“My son is home and better,” Schumer continued. “The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there.”

She added, “Lorne (Michaels) has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts. Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us.”

This weekend was the third time that the “Trainwreck” actress hosted the iconic comedy sketch show.

She previously fulfilled the gig in 2015 with The Weeknd and in 2018 alongside Kacey Musgraves.