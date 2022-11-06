The Backstreet Boys honoured Aaron Carter with a heartfelt tribute during their London show on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Screens at the O2 Arena showed photos of Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron during the band’s performance of “No Place”.

Most emotional moment of the Backstreet Boys concert so far. They made a speech about Aaron Carter.

Not a dry eye in the o2. pic.twitter.com/YBpTz6neVc — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 6, 2022

Videos shared to social media show the group comforting Nick on stage as Kevin Richardson addresses the audience.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” says Richardson.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family, and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well-wishes and all the support.”

The band also dedicated their 2013 song “Breath” to the late “I Want Candy” singer.

Aaron was found dead at his house in Lancaster, CA Saturday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that Carter’s house sitter discovered his body in the bathtub and called authorities.

The rapper is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, his mother, Jane, and siblings, Nick, Angel and Bobbie Jean. His other sister, Leslie, was 25 when she died in 2012 from a drug overdose.