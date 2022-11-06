Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is seemingly clapping back at Francia Raisa after commenting on a TikTok video about their apparent friendship drama.

The fall out began after Gomez said that Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in Hollywood in a new cover interview with Rolling Stone.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup The ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me’ In New Doc ‘My Mind & Me’

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” said the “Only Murders in the Building” star.

The quote went viral on social media, with Raisa responding “Interesting” to one of the posts, before later deleting the comment.

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for 15 years, with the “How I Met Your Father” actress donating a kidney to Gomez in 2017.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Message Supporting Selena Gomez’s Documentary: ‘So Proud Of You’

Following Raisa’s reaction, Gomez also responded to the situation.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments of Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets)’s TikTok video explaining the situation.