Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended after the comedian took part in a trend where users on the platform changed their display name to “Elon Musk”.

The suspension came after Musk took to Twitter to warn people against impersonation.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” he wrote.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

Musk added: “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”

Griffin did not change her Twitter handle, which she had kept as @kathygriffin.

Valerie Bertinelli also changed her display name to Elon Musk for a short time, before eventually reverting back to her own name.

Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point. 😬 I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.

“Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point,” she tweeted. “I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be. Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo.”

Musk recently announced plans to charge $8 a month for a blue check mark that currently is only given to verified accounts.