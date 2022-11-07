American rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, has passed away at age 52.

The musician, who was of Puerto Rican descent, died on Sunday, EPMD’s Erick Sermon confirmed.

Sermon, who shares daughter Lexus with Rodríguez, wrote, “My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.

“One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way @keithmurray @diddy she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time.. #stretchandbobito loved a song that she did called ‘MILKY’.

“She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Sermon concluded.

Rodríguez had a career spanning over 30 years, and has worked with stars including Diddy and Redman.

Domingo Padilla, who produced her 1997 solo album All Woman, posted on Facebook:

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but her daughter, Lexus, previously revealed her mom was battling lung cancer.

She wrote, according to Yahoo!: “My mom has stage 4 lung cancer. I don’t know how many of you understand what that means but even after 30 years of life I’m still trying to process it myself.

“I have never cried so much in my life I have never felt so disconnected from reality in my life.”

See more tributes below.

Now it’s RiP Hurricane G?! Wtf is goin on out here. — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) November 7, 2022

I feel crazy posting back to back death like this but #HurricaneG is family as well as a legend and my good sis deserves her flowers 💐 🌹 Rest easy my G ❤️ #RIP "SWING IT OVER HERE ON THE BIG FAT TIDDAAAYYYSSS"https://t.co/pRNI79Qb8o — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) November 7, 2022

Hurricane G 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 if you know me, you know she was my favorite. RIP — Ev (@Evidence) November 7, 2022

Rip hurricane g wtf? — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 7, 2022

Not Hurricane G too… 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/4cmBE9L19h — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) November 7, 2022