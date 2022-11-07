Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for a third time in 2023.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host will take the stage once again at the Dolby Theatre, he confirmed in a statement, according to Vanity Fair.

Kimmel joked, “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals He’s ‘Lost Half Of My Fanbase’ Over Trump Jokes

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” executive producers and showrunners, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, added.

Kimmel first did the honours at the Oscars back in 2017, when that now-infamous “La La Land”/”Moonlight” Best Picture mistake occurred.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Tries To Get ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast To Spill Secrets About The Sequel

He then returned for a second time in 2018. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall hosted the star-studded bash last year.

Kimmel previously insisted he wouldn’t be up for hosting the ceremony for a third time, but he’s clearly changed his tune. See more in the clip below.