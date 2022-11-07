Selena Gomez attends the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Selena Gomez is getting quality time in with her friends amid some public drama. The 30-year-old actress and singer cozied up at a sweet pajama party with pal Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

The 27-year-old actress and newlywed posted pics from the event, cuddling with Gomez, who is matching her in a pink satin nightdress while Brooklyn mixes drinks in the kitchen.

Gomez also brought her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, and a few other friends to the event, posing in the matching looks with blue platform slip-ons.

“Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! 💕🍨🍝🍰🥂 (thanks b for the best food everrrrr🤤),” Peltz Beckham captioned the post celebrating Gomez’s new documentary, “My Mind and Me”.

The evening in with friends comes amid some ongoing drama between Gomez and her pal, Francia Raisa. In a recent cover story for Rolling Stone, Gomez talked about feeling like an outcast in the music industry.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez shared during the interview.

A select portion of that quote — “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]” — was then shared on Instagram as a highlight of the interview. Raisa then posted a since-deleted comment that read, simply and cryptically, “Interesting.”

When one TikTok user shared a video breaking down the supposed drama — including the fact that Raisa does not follow Gomez on Instagram — Gomez herself took to the comments of that TikTok video to address the supposed friction.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” Gomez remarked.

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for nearly 15 years, and Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez — who needed a transplant due to her battle with lupus — in September 2017.

However, on top of the drama surrounding Gomez’s interview quote, fans were also quick to point out that Raisa is not mentioned in the recently released documentary, “My Mind and Me”, which details Gomez’s struggles with mental health issues over the past six years.

ET spoke with Raisa in October 2019, and she detailed her decision to donate her organ to a friend in need.

“It was a decision that was very faith-based and… she and I have talked about before,” Raisa explained. “It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don’t believe in coincidences. I believe that that’s God’s way of remaining anonymous.”

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” she added of the surgery.

