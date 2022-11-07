Brooklyn Beckham is ready to be a dad.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham tells People he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and have kids young.

The 23-year-old is featured in the magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue as part of a portfolio of famous sons, gushing about his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in the accompanying interview. The pair tied the knot on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The budding chef says of his other half, “Her family lives in Florida and mine in the U.K., but we have our own life out here in L.A. and it’s really really lovely,” adding: “Just having each other’s company, it’s the best.”

Beckham says of future plans to expand their family, “I could have had kids yesterday.

“Obviously it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me.

“He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”

Beckham adds of what else he’s learnt from his dad David, who was People’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2015: “He’s a very hard worker, and he taught me to work hard.

“And to be nice to absolutely everyone.”