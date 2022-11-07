Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eminem spoke candidly about his 2007 overdose again as he took the stage while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The rapper recently admitted it took a while for his brain to start working again after the near-fatal prescription pill OD.

He then said over the weekend, “I realize what an honour it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” according to the Daily Mail.

Slim Shady continued, “Music basically saved my life… I’ll keep this as painless as possible, I’m f**king stuttering and s**t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.

“I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked.”

The musician then told his daughter Hailie, 26, who was in the crowd, “Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f**king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f**k it all up — goddamn.”

Hailee was caught on camera shaking her head, before her dad went on, “Hold on, I lost my mother**king spot… did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right?

“And finally, I had to really fight my way through, man, to try and break through in this music, and I’m so honoured and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hop music, man, because I love it so much.”

Eminem, who previously said he was taking “75-80 Valium a night,” performed an array of hits including “My Name Is”, “Rap God” and “Sing for the Moment” at the ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.