Imelda Staunton had quite the challenge on her hands portraying Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown” season 5.

Staunton is playing the monarch in the ’90s in arguably the most controversial season yet.

The actress told The Binge Guide in Stellar Magazine, “[It was a] terrifying prospect. But the production was so sublime, and these people are interesting and complicated,” the Daily Mail reported.

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’: Imelda Staunton On Portraying The Queen And Pausing Filming After Her Death (Exclusive)

Staunton added, “And [creator] Peter [Morgan] gives you an imagined life behind the doors. But it’s not ridiculous.

“We all try to tread a very truthful line, and the challenge of playing people who are, for all intents and purposes, constrained by their lives and their duty and their relationships, in some cases, is a great acting challenge. So to try to keep the standards up from the previous four seasons was a privilege.”

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’: A Definitive Guide Before You Bingewatch Season 5

The much-talked-about latest season sees the monarchy deal with Charles’ affair with Camilla, Diana’s breakdown and that “revenge dress” worn by her at a 1994 dinner following Charles’ adultery admission, the fire at Windsor Castle, and more.

“The Crown” season 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Netflix.