The game is afoot in the sequel for “Knives Out”.

Daniel Craig is back as detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. The movie follows up on the highly successful film from 2019 which saw the detective unravel the doughnut at the center of its mystery.

The detective finds himself a participant in a billionaire’s game of Clue in Greece with a colourful cast of characters who are all hiding their own secrets. Tensions rise when a real murder happens and Blanc has to find the culprit before he finds himself in the crosshairs.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L-R) Edward Norton as Miles, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, and Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. – Photo: John Wilson/Netflix © 2022.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (2022) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel and Kathryn Hahn as Claire. – Photo: Courtesy NETFLIX

KNIVES OUT 2 – Photo: Netflix

“Knives Out 2” – Photo: Netflix

“The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle,” writer-director Rian Johnson said of the new film. “That’s actually still the hard part — creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

Edward Norton plays the eccentric billionaire, while a cast including Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista play members in this group of friends.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” releases in theatres on Nov. 23 for an early one-week preview before coming out on Netflix on Dec. 23.