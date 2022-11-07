Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗” Wilson captioned the shot. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

The new mom is excited to give her daughter, “all the love imaginable” and adds that she’s “learning quickly.”

“Much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗” Wilson concluded her post.

It’s been a long journey for Wilson, who has been candid with her fans about her desire to have a baby. In 2020, Wilson embarked on her self-proclaimed “Year of Health” in an effort to improve her fertility chances.

“That’s, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality,” she said on an Instagram Live in 2021. “So that’s what, at first, it wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really.”

In May 2021, she also shared that she’d experienced a setback in her fertility journey in an emotional post.

“😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Wilson is currently in a relationship with Ramona Agruma. She has not clarified whether Agruma will be a co-parent in her child’s life. Earlier this month, Wilson clarified that the couple are “NOT engaged!” on an Instagram Story.

