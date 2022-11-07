Jessica Simpson is responding to fans worried about her health.

The musician was recently the subject of online buzz after she filmed a commercial for Pottery Barn which had fans questioning her sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, Simpson addressed the “noise” in a video of herself singing.

“I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she wrote.

The star sings along to her 2020 song “Party of One” in the video.

“As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,'” she continued. “The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it.”

She went on to give herself words of encouragement about persevering and spoke about how to deal with haters.

“After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general,” explained Simpson. “We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you.”

Singing was a meditative process for the 42-year-old and instrumental in how she reflected on issues that troubled her.

She finished her post by giving advice to anyone else struggling with their self-esteem and negative feedback.

“A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU,” added Simpson. “It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too.”

Fans were worried about her health after a new Pottery Barn ad aired which some believed featured an inebriated Simpson due to her behaviour in the video.

@potterybarnkids “I just really don’t think that there’s any risk you can’t take.” – @jessicasimpson 🦋 Take a sneak peek into the singer’s bold, playful room for 3-year-old daughter Birdie. ♬ original sound – Pottery Barn Kids

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, she opened up about her struggle with substance abuse.

“I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she said of her patterns, believing late 2017 was her “rock-bottom” of using her addiction to deal with her trauma from childhood abuse, via Vanity Fair.

“Quitting was the easy part,” she wrote. “I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”