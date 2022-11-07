Taylor Swift surprises fans by teaming up with Jack Antonoff for a new version of “Anti-Hero”.

The song is featured on her new album Midnights and has drawn a lot of attention for its music video which has already reached 52 million views on YouTube, but she’s not done with the song yet.

She took to Instagram to announce a surprise remix featuring Jack Antonoff of The Bleachers.

“Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people. Download Anti Hero featuring @bleachersmusic now at store.taylorswift.com,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself drinking wine with the singer.

Aside from the remix, The Bleachers frontman also recorded crowd vocals for another track of Swift’s, “Bejeweled”.

Can I ask you a question… did you ever wonder who was responsible for those immaculate crowd vocals? Question…? and Bejeweled instrumental versions available now at https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA@jackantonoff @rachelantonoff @dylanobrien @austinswift7 pic.twitter.com/AB0CWjjHtr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2022

Antonoff isn’t the only artist to lend his vocals to Swift’s new album. Lana Del Ray is featured on the fourth track “Snow On The Beach”.

Swift may also be collaborating with artists like Bono in the future, who hinted at a possible team-up on “The Graham Norton Show” where he teased a possible duet.

“Anti-Hero” featuring The Bleachers is available now at store.taylorswift.com.