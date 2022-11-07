It looks like Post Malone is helping more fans celebrate their milestones.

After assisting a fan with their gender reveal at his Tulsa concert, the singer is now turning to officiating weddings.

A couple at his concert at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena enlisted his help to perform an unofficial wedding for them.

A friend of the two women recounted the event on TikTok, writing, “What an incredibly special honour!’

After learning the fans’ names, Jana and Randee, he asked them, “Do you have anything you’d like to say to each other, like vow-esque?”

Jana shared her heartwarming vow to Randee, to which her overwhelmed partner answered, “I don’t even know what to say! I’m too nervous!”

The two were prompted to kiss by Malone, declaring, “You may kiss your partner right now” to off-screen applause.

Parodying the traditional words of a wedding officiator, he concluded with, “In the eyes of space, I declare these two lawfully wedded.”

The new “married” couple shared the moment to their Instagram pages, with Randee describing the event.

“Amazing to get Posty’s blessing. I froze like a popsicle, Jana was cool as a cucumber. Thanks for being patient with me while my mind exploded. And thank you, my baby, for manifesting this!” she wrote, via People.

The party didn’t stop there, however, as their friend was hoping to get enough support with their video to get Malone to accept the wedding invite for the official ceremony.

“We need everybody’s help to see if we can get Posty to come to the wedding in March,” she said at the end of the video, asking people to tag him in the comments. “Congratulations Jana and Randee. I love you guys.”