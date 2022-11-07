Kristin Cavallari is teasing a “very special episode” of her and Stephen Colletti’s “Back to the Beach” podcast featuring their former “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad.

On Monday, Cavallari took to Instagram to share a look-ahead video of the upcoming season one finale revealing Conrad as the guest, following popular demand by fans of the podcast.

In the clip, Cavallari is heard telling Conrad, “You and I never really had any beef,” referring to the two’s major onscreen rivalry after they both famously dated Colletti on the hit MTV reality series, which chronicled their time in high school.

READ MORE: ‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Kristin Cavallari Says Lauren Conrad Feud Was ‘So Messed Up’

Cavallari then encourages the fashion designer and book author to share her “brutally honest” take on the entire situation. Conrad is then heard saying, “This is terrible” before she quickly gets cut off.

READ MORE: Lauren Conrad Says She’s ‘Done’ With The Reality TV Life

“Laguna Beach” premiered in 2004 and had a three-season run before its series finale in 2006.

Conrad’s episode of the “Back to the Beach” podcast will see the “Laguna Beach” trio reunite after 16 years when it drops on Nov. 8. Cavallari and Colletti’s podcast is set to return for season two in January.