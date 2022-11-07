Selena Gomez gave fans a hint at what to expect from her next album.

During the singer’s recent interview with Zane Lowe, she discussed what’s next for her career, fresh off the release of her Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Has Pajama Party With Pals Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Amid Francia Raisa Fallout

Gomez shared that a new album is on the way, which will hear her sing about previously uncharted territory. The “Look at Her Now” singer’s new music will follow the release of 2020’s Rare.

“To be honest, I’m now telling stories that people don’t know. People I’ve dated that people don’t know,” she told Lowe. “Experiences I’ve had that people don’t know. I’ve created this private life that’s just mine.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Message Supporting Selena Gomez’s Documentary: ‘So Proud Of You’

While fans will have to wait for Gomez to unveil more details about the upcoming project, in the meantime, they can listen to her new song “My Mind & Me”, which she released last week.