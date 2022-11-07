Sylvester Stallone is reflecting on his six-decade-long career, which spans across more than 50 films that have reportedly collectively grossed about $3 billion at the box office.

Although the actor has had many successful leading roles like his infamous character, Rocky Balboa, he does wish he could have taken on a certain role where he wouldn’t have been “the main guy.”

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 76-year-old actor looked back on his contributions to the comic book sphere, revealing that he wouldn’t have been opposed to portraying a specific character in the MCU had the opportunity presented itself.

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Reveals He Had A ‘Reawakening’ After Nearly Getting Divorced

When asked is there’s a certain comic book character that he’d like to play, Stallone noted that he doesn’t “look like any comic book character.”

“Like, I could have never played the Terminator,” he said. “No one would make a robot with a crooked mouth and voice that sounds like a pallbearer. It just doesn’t work.”

However, the actor revealed that there is a character he’d want to portray- the one Samuel L. Jackson ended up playing, the MCU’s Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury.

READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson Is Proud Of His Superhero Movies: ‘Movies Are Movies’

“I thought I could have done something like that, where I’m not the main guy,” he said of the character “with the eyepatch.”

For more on Stallone’s impressive career, including everything from regrets to feuds, check out his in-depth interview with THR.