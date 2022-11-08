Meghan Markle is talking straight about the “B-word.”

On the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, the Duchess of Sussex shared her feelings about the negative words used to put women down.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet Is Already Walking: ‘I’m In The Thick Of It’

“What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman: ‘Oh, she’s difficult,'” she said. “Which is really just a euphemism or is probably not even a euphemism. It’s really a codeword for the B-word.”

When it comes to being thought of as “difficult,” Markle also shared her feelings about the difference between being liked and respected.

“My friend said to me, there’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you, the goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you,” she explained.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Recalls Being ‘Giddy Like Schoolgirls’ At A Pool Party With ‘Dear Friend’ Sophie Trudeau: ‘I’ve Gone To Her Over The Years For Advice’

Markle also talked about to deal with hurtful words, and how they can be flipped around into something more positive and motivating.

“I remember when I was a kid and people would say sticks and stones may break your bones, but names will never hurt you. Well, that was just a flat-out lie. Of course, names hurt,” she said. “But what happens when we use that pain to fuel purpose, when the b word is shouted with one intent, but you’re able to let it go and to remind yourself of all the other words with a ‘B’ that better describe you. Beautiful, blessed, brilliant. beguiling, blissful, bedazzling. Take your pick.”

The podcast episode also featured a conversation with Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson and makeup mogul Victoria Jackson.