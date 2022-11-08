Click to share this via email

English actor Leslie Phillips has died at age 98.

The star, who played the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, passed away after a long illness, according to The Sun.

Phillips, who was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours list before being promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours, had a career spanning eight decades in showbiz, with him also starring in the “Carry On” films.

The actor’s agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed Phillips died “peacefully in his sleep.”

His wife Zara told the paper, “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.

“He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.

“When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen.”

According to the BBC, Phillips suffered two strokes six months apart at age 90.

Phillips’ nabbed his first film appearances in the 1930s, before starring in “Carry On Nurse”, “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960.

He also received a Bafta nomination for his role in 2006’s “Venus”.