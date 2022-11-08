The mother of Aaron Carter‘s son is speaking out after his death. The singer died on Saturday at age 34.

“Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me,” Melanie Martin told ET in a statement. “We might have had arguments and breaks up but we really could not live without each other.”

Martin’s statement came after she posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she was seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn’t caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences.

One fan wrote, “I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince.” Another fan wrote, “Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way.”

Carter and Martin welcomed their son, Prince, back in November 2021. Carter shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that Martin had undergone an emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labour.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labour but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” Carter wrote next to a photo from the hospital. “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

“This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨‍👩‍👦💪🌹,” he added.

But one week after Prince’s birth the couple called it quits. The late singer took to social media and announced that “due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Carter’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed to ET that reports he had died “are true.” Helgeson added that the family will release a statement shortly. He added, “Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

According to multiple reports, Carter was found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles where multiple L.A. County Sheriff’s vehicles were seen surrounding the home. TMZ reports a 911 call was made Saturday morning and responding authorities found Carter’s body in his bathtub. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

One day before his sudden death, Carter posted a video on Instagram performing the track “Lately” with the artist Check the Star. In that track, Carter sings, “Tell my honey I’ll be gone.”

Check the Star on Saturday took to Instagram expressing shock at the news of Carter’s death, repeatedly saying on camera, “That’s not real, bro. That’s not real. That’s not real. I was coming there tomorrow, but that’s not real.” He later paid tribute to Carter with a series of photos and videos.

Carter is survived by his mother, Jane, and siblings, Nick, Angel and B.J.

