Millie Bobby Brown has one big role on her bucket list.

On Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host takes the “Enola Holmes 2” star for spin around New York while talking about their careers, and the one role she’s dreaming of playing.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Why She’s Scared To Begin Filming ‘Stranger Things 5’ Following ‘Enola Holmes 2’

“I wanna play a real person, and I think for me, it would be Britney Spears,” Brown says confidently.

As she goes on to explain, the 18-year-old actress feels a kinship with Spears and her experience as a young entertainer, despite never having met.

“Her story resonates with me,” Brown says. “Growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger … I see the scramble for words.”

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Reacts To Viral ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theories And Character Deaths

Brown adds, “I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Also in the interview, Brown reveals that despite nailing both an American and Australian accent, the one accent she can’t do is her father’s “British farmer” accent.

Tune-in to “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.