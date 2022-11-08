Jennifer Lopez is loving being Mrs. Affleck.

The singer opens up about her and Ben Affleck’s marriage in a candid new interview with Vogue.

The magazine mentions that The New York Times published an opinion piece calling Lopez out for taking Affleck’s name not long after they tied the knot in July.

The actress insists, “What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

She laughs of the possibility of Affleck becoming Mr. Lopez, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person.

“I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2002, before getting engaged that year and splitting in 2004.

While they were broken up, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018. They’re parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, while Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004-2014.

Lopez’s nearest and dearest are well aware that Affleck has always held a special place in her heart. After the musician split from Alex Rodriguez in early 2021 and Affleck came out of a relationship with Ana de Armas, the actor got in touch with Lopez after being asked for a comment about her by a magazine.

“Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public,” she explains of them keeping in touch. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

She shares of their rekindled romance, “I don’t know that I recommend this for everybody. Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently. The two of us, we lost each other and found each other.

“Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too. All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has.

“You go through all these relationships, and you’re searching and you’re connecting and you’re disconnecting with people, and you’re like, God, is this just what life is? Like a carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride? And then it settles. But the journey to that is the mystery for everybody.”