Alanis Morissette has responded to claims about her being absent from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Morissette had been expected to take the stage to perform a tribute to Carly Simon alongside Olivia Rodrigo. The pair were due to belt out Simon’s 1972 single “You’re So Vain” together, however, Rodrigo ended up singing it alone.

Morissette has since posted a statement to her Instagram Story, writing: “There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat [Benatar] and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles—and all the amazing people and artists who were there.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” the Canadian hitmaker went on.

She added, “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

The performance would have come after Rodrigo inducted Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame back in September.