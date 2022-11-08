Jason Momoa has an adorable new best friend.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share videos of the pig he adopted after filming his new Netflix fantasy movie “Slumberland”.

In the film, the main character Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, has a stuffed pig that comes to life each night.

Momoa wrote in the caption, asking fans for their input on whether to name the pig Lau Lau or Manapua, adding, “this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home.”

Snuggling the pig in a second video, Momoa asks it, “You want to come to the ‘Slumberland’ premiere? We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you.”

“I think that’d be a little over the top since you just got him,” the actor’s mom is heard saying off-screen, to which he replies, “Well, mom, I’m kind of over the top.”

In the comments, Barkley wrote, “Ahhhh, I LOVE him! Please bring him! I won’t tell pig!”

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Momoa revealed his animal lover bona fides, sharing that he and ex Lisa Bonet have a donkey, two half wolves, a dog and a ball python.