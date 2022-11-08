Vogue is suing Drake and 21 Savage for their fake magazine cover that was used to promote their new joint album Her Loss.

Legal documents, obtained by TMZ and Complex, allege that the rap duo have misled fans to believe that the fashion magazine would soon be dropping the special edition due to the legitimate appearance of their photoshopped Vogue cover.

Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, has claimed that the publication and it’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who Drake initially thanked on social media for approving the fake cover, “have not endorsed” the album “in any way.” The mass media company has asked both rappers and their teams to remove all promotional material using the Vogue name.

Condé Nast has also requested for a judge to cease Drake and 21 Savage’s use of the Vogue name immediately and is asking for $4 million in damages.

Along with the fake magazine cover, the rap collaborators teased a promotional for a fake “Tiny Desk” concert for the NPR series and a fraudulent interview with Howard Stern, where they spoke about their individual porn preferences among other obscene topics.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” Drake initially captioned an Instagram post of the cover back in October. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th.”

The rapper’s social media post marked the first time the cover was made public, which legal docs claim falsely promoted the Vogue collab. As part of a large-scale rollout for the rappers’ new album, the fake magazine feature continued to be marketed with posters of the cover that were put up in major cities, according to the docs.

Condé Nast also claimed that Drake and 21 Savage’s teams sent out an email blast about “celebrating Drake’s Vogue cover”, adding that street teams across the country would be handing out copies. Allegedly, people on the streets got a hold of the false magazines, in which many claimed is a direct replica of Vogue as it even includes an edited photo of Wintour posing with Drizzy.

A source close to Drake told TMZ that the rapper’s team is surprised and confused by the lawsuit since many organizations, including Stern and NPR’s “Tiny Desk”, all willingly jumped at the opportunity to be included in the fun project.