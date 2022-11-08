Click to share this via email

Aaron Carter spoke about looking forward to the future in one of his final previously unseen interviews before his tragic death at age 34 on Saturday.

The musician spoke to KFC chicken heiress Kaila Methven on the pilot episode of her “K’LA Afterdark” talk show in a clip shared by the Daily Mail.

When asked about how rehab changed him, Carter said, “I think I grew into the real, true authentic version of myself.

“I went into rehab four times until I finally got it right.”

The chat reportedly took place on August 7. Carter claimed he then voluntarily attended an outpatient rehab program in September to regain custody of his son, Prince, whom he shares with ex Melanie Martin, The Sun reported at the time.

During Carter’s interview with Methven, he also spoke about his sex life, saying he’s a fan of “all naked bodies.”

He said, “I think men are beautiful, I think women are beautiful.

“I think anybody who is transgender is gorgeous. I’ve even dated a transgender woman before.”

Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.