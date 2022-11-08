Fans around the world will be able to mourn Takeoff together.

On Tuesday, the family of the rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Khaki Ball, announced that his celebration of life will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Cardi B Shares Video In Memory Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

The venue for the funeral is home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and holds more than 20,000 people. Fans are able to secure free tickets to attend in person.

Radio station V-103 reported that Rev. Jesse Curney, III, Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, will officiate the ceremony, delivering the eulogy for the Migos rapper.

“I plan to remember him as the young man that I saw growing up in the church who loved being with his family, who loved coming to worship, and the times when he made it to church with his busy schedule, he still came as just a regular worshiper, and one who showed love to fans,” the pastor told Atlanta station WAOK.

READ MORE: Offset Updates Instagram Profile Pic In Tribute To Late Cousin And Migos Bandmate Takeoff

“I think that’s what’s so important for me and for most of all his family — this was a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew, a cousin,” Curney added. “This is family. Therefore to remember his love that he shared for everyone and gave to everyone; that’s the person I know, and that’s the person I can speak of.”

Takeoff, who was a member of the rap trio Migos, alongside cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 1 at a party in Houston. He was 28.