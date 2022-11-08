Judge Judy is spilling the tea on her famous neighbours.

The celebrity judge, whose full name is Judy Sheindlin, revealed to Access Hollywood that Justin Bieber used to be her neighbour. The two seemed to be far from friendly neighbours, however.

“He’s scared to death of me,” she admitted. “There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things.”

In fact, he was so terrified of Judy that she claimed he asked his security team to keep track of her schedule to avoid her.

“I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me,” she said.

Judy did speak out about his behaviour in 2014 after the pop star was arrested for a DUI.

“Being a celebrity is a gift,” she told CBS Los Angeles at the time, via People. “You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.”

She concluded, “I think it’s sad. And nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”