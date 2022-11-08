Olivia Culpo and singer Nick Jonas arrive at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Olivia Culpo wasn’t in a great place after her split from Nick Jonas seven years ago.

The former Miss Universe winner spoke out about the breakup during Monday’s premiere episode of “The Culpo Sisters”.

Culpo and Jonas split in 2015 after dating for two years.

The model recalled in a confessional, “That was a very formative experience for me. I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?

“When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity,” she added, according to E! News.

“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were gonna get married, I thought all the things.”

Culpo admitted she even worried about how she was going to pay her rent at the time, saying she “couldn’t afford” to live where she was living.

“I couldn’t even afford my groceries,” she said. “It was a serious, pivotal moment for me but it’s something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

Culpo is now in a relationship with NFL star Christian McCaffrey, while Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in 2018.

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first baby, daughter Malti, via surrogate in January.