Jason Momoa expects the DC movie universe to make a splash under the leadership of Peter Safran and James Gunn.

Safran and Gunn were recently named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios. When discussing Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in “Black Adam”, Momoa reveals that one of his dream projects will come to fruition under DC Studios’ new regime.

“I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now of DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa tells ET Canada. “There’s a lot of cool things going to be coming up, and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So stay tuned.”

Momoa has portrayed Aquaman in five DC film projects: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Justice League”, “Aquaman”, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”.

He will reprise his role as Aquaman in the 2023’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. It premieres on Dec. 25, 2023.

Momoa will next star in Francis Lawrence’s fantasy adventure film, “Slumberland”. The movie opens in select theatres on Nov. 11 before its Netflix release on Nov. 18.