Back On!? Irina Shayk grabs Bradley Cooper's butt in a moment of PDA whilst out for a walk in New York City, USA.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may indeed be back together.

On Monday, the exes, who dated between 2015 and 2019, were spotted out for what looked like a romantic stroll on the streets of New York.

The two were seen walking arm-in-arm at points, and as The Daily Mail reported, Shayk also gave Cooper a small pat on the butt as they walked with his dogs.

Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Last week, Cooper and Shayk got rumours again that they may have rekindled their relationship when they were spotted out tick-or-treating with their 5-year-old daughter Lea.

Over the summer, the rumours were sparked when Shayk shared photos of them together on vacation in the Bahamas.

Soon after, a source told Page Six that the former couple were considering getting back together and having more kids.

“It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” the sources said of the vacation. “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”