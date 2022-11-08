Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may indeed be back together.

On Monday, the exes, who dated between 2015 and 2019, were spotted out for what looked like a romantic stroll on the streets of New York.

The two were seen walking arm-in-arm at points, and as The Daily Mail reported, Shayk also gave Cooper a small pat on the butt as they walked with his dogs.

Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Last week, Cooper and Shayk got rumours again that they may have rekindled their relationship when they were spotted out tick-or-treating with their 5-year-old daughter Lea.

Over the summer, the rumours were sparked when Shayk shared photos of them together on vacation in the Bahamas.

Soon after, a source told Page Six that the former couple were considering getting back together and having more kids.

“It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” the sources said of the vacation. “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”