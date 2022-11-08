Brooke Shields is opening up about a past heartbreak.

The actress spoke with comedian Ali Wentworth about relationships and regrets in a fun game of “Never Have I Ever” on the latest episode of her iHeartMedia podcast “Now What? with Brooke Shields”.

When asked if she had ever caught an ex cheating, Shields reluctantly admitted she had a famous ex who broke her heart.

“I did not walk in on an ex cheating, but I was dating an actor. He said he had to go to L.A. because his house was flooded. We were engaged,” she recalled. “Three days later when I called him, a girl answered the phone. The Inquirer called me and said he had been seen at a restaurant with another actress.”

While Shields didn’t name the actor, she was previously engaged to Liam Neeson and dated John Travolta and Dean Cain in the past.

The 57-year-old also got vulnerable as she spoke about the breakdown of her marriage with Andre Agassi whom she was married to from 1997-1999.

“I knew [the relationship with Agassi] wasn’t right because the physical part of the relationship was not there. I didn’t feel celebrated physically,” she explained. “To have this platonic relationship was fine for a while. I knew that he would be a good father for someone else’s children but I was getting smaller and smaller and there wasn’t room for both of us. To live in such extremes with an addict — it was exhausting to me.”

Shields is currently married to Chris Henchy who she shares 19-year-old Rowan Francis and 16-year-old Grier Hammond with.