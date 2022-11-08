Justin Bieber is reportedly paying homage to his late friend, Takeoff.

Bieber will perform at Takeoff’s memorial service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, according to TMZ. Details around his performance, as well as other performers at the function, are under wraps.

Bieber has collaborated with Migos — the hip hop group compromised of relatives Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — on more than one occasion. Migos’ Culture III album featured a collaboration with the Canadian singer titled “What You See”.

DJ Khaled enlisted Bieber and Quavo, as well as Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, for the hit song “I’m the One”. Additionally, Bieber and Quavo teamed up for the chart-topping Changes single “Intentions”.

Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. He was 28 years old and had released a joint album with Quavo less than one month prior.