Meghan Markle continues to break the rules of royal protocol.

Markle logged online Tuesday to confirm that she had voted on Election Day. A photo of Markle with an “I voted” sticker was posted to the website of nonprofit organization Archewell, founded by Markle and Prince Harry, along with a news release imploring the U.S. public to vote.

“Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!” the statement read. “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.”

It is very unusual for members of the royal family to vote in U.S. election. Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was the first person in the modern royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election during the 2020 race. She once again broke precedent by voting on Election Day this year.

Markle and Harry currently live in California with their children: son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.