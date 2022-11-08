Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport, and Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in "Clueless"

Nearly 30 years after appearing together onscreen in one of the most iconic teen comedies of the 1990s, Alicia Silverstone and her “Clueless” co-star Stacey Dash are together again — on social media, that is.

In a new video that Dash shared on TikTok, she and Silverstone briefly reprise their characters (Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport, respectively) to recreate one of the film’s most memorable moments.

READ MORE: Alicia Silverstone Reveals What Happened To Cher Horowitz’s Iconic ‘Clueless’ Wardrobe

Lip-syncing to the film’s original dialogue, Silverstone’s Cher asks, “Would you call me selfish?”

Dash’s Cher responds, “No — not to your face.”

The two then break character and launch into a dance, with the onscreen wording reading, “Forever Cher & Dionne BFFs.”