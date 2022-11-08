It’s the “Laguna Beach” reunion fans have been waiting for.

Lauren Conrad got back together with former co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti for the latest episode of their Dear Media podcast “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen”.

The trio starred on the reality TV show “Laguna Beach”, set in Orange County, together from 2004 to 2006.

A big storyline on the show focused on Conrad’s close friendship and romance with Colletti. Cavallari also dated him on the show, so the girls were pitted against one another at times.

Conrad told the pair, “I think one of my takeaways from looking back is I’m like, ‘It’s really sweet.’ You guys were in love and you had a relationship,” People reported.

“Working our way through our little adolescent love,” Colletti responded, as Cavallari said, “Trying to figure it out. It was sweet.”

Conrad admitted she didn’t understand the whole love triangle storyline, insisting of her co-stars: “Who wasn’t cheering for that [relationship]?”

Cavallari replied, “I think most people were cheering for you [and Stephen] back in the day.”

“It’s completely tilted, because you’re the narrator,” Colletti told Conrad, adding, “and we’re wild and it’s this hurricane. And, sweet Lauren, you guys need to root for her.”

He continued, “But there’s gonna be plenty of people that are gonna root for Kristin.”

Conrad went on to star in “Laguna Beach” spin-off “The Hills”, with Cavallari later following suit. Colletti also made some brief appearances while visiting his old friends.

Elsewhere in the podcast appearance, Conrad apologized to Cavallari for calling her a “slut” during a cast trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a slut,” Conrad insisted, adding: “I’m so sorry.”

The fashion designer admitted, “I couldn’t believe I did that. Because I think where I’m at now I would never call another woman that. And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.'”