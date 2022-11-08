It’s easy to write off cartoons as mindless entertainment for kids, but a new series on the CBC Gem streaming service takes a look at the world of animation from a surprising perspective.

“Stay Tooned” is a six-part series starring Eric Bauza, a Filipino-Canadian voice actor who’s given voice to such iconic cartoon characters as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian and others.

In the series, Bauza takes viewers on a deep dive through some animated favourites to explore how these cartoons have shaped society while also helping to provide an understanding of the social and political worlds in which we live.

In each episode, Bauza speaks with an array of fellow voice actors — including Tara Strong, Cree Summer, Lake Bell, Ken Jeong, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, Lamorne Morris and James Adomian — to explore race, sexuality, consumerism and political philosophy, all through the lens of animated storytelling.

CBC Gem

“Cartoons have played an enormous role not only in defining my career path but also in helping to mold my understanding of the world around us,” said Bauza in a statement.

“We all remember the simpler times, when we thumped down the stairs on Saturday morning to watch our favourite cartoons, these magical portals into worlds of imagination and joy,” he added. “‘Stay Tooned’ is both an homage to the cartoons we deeply love and also a deeper look at what they got right and how they could have done better.”

All six episodes of “Stay Tooned” debut on Friday, Dec. 2.