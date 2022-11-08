“Too Hot To Handle” returns for season 4 with a twist.

Netflix shared the teaser for their popular dating show on Tuesday and revealed TV personality Mario Lopez would be joining the crew.

“This is ‘Wild Love’, the dating show that harnesses the power of adrenaline to help you fall in love harder and more intensely than ever,” he announced in a confusing introduction to the trailer.

READ MORE: ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey Reveals He Slid In Hailee Steinfeld’s DMs

Viewers worried they were watching the wrong show were reassured, however, that “Wild Love” was just part of this season’s new premise.

“The whole world and her grandma has heard of ‘Too Hot To Handle’, Lana, and her rules,” a voice followed up in the trailer. “So to attract another batch of clueless cuties, we had to create our biggest fake show yet.”

Too Hot To Handle – Photo: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle – Photo: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle – Photo: Netflix

READ MORE: ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3 Looks To Be Steamier Than Ever In Sizzling New Trailer

The official synopsis for season 4 reads:

“Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez. Little do they know that ‘TOO HOT TO HANDLE’ is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?”

The first half of season 4 of “Too Hot To Handle” will air on Dec. 7 with the second half of the 10-second season dropping a week later on Dec. 14.