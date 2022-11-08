Pregnancies were wonderful times in the life of Kris Jenner.

Jenner, the matriarch of the family made famous by “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians”, had great experiences with childbirth. In a new interview, Jenner reflected fondly on carrying her six children.

“I loved [it],” Kris told “Club Random with Bill Maher”, per People. “Best part of my whole life. You’ve got to really love it to do it six times. I mean that’s a lot of years being spent pregnant.”

Jenner has gone through the pregnancy process six times, welcoming Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner into the world.

“I have a couple of my daughters who didn’t have the greatest pregnancies, but I was very blessed,” Jenner said. “I had the greatest pregnancies, and I had great deliveries.

“And I had them all naturally, so I didn’t have C-section and all the other complications that can go along with it. I got very lucky.”

Jenner is now a grandmother to 11 children: Stormi Webster, Wolf Webster, North West, Psalm West, Saint West, Chicago West, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reigh Aston Disick, Dream Renee Kardashian and True Thompson.