Julia Fox is getting honest about post-partum depression.

The actress is very active on TikTok, frequently responding to popular posts. The mother shared her reaction to the post, talking about her own experience with the mental health struggle.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Opens Up About ‘Very Difficult’ ADHD And OCD Conditions

She captioned the video: “#stitch with @devotedly.yours and for u haters yes I love my son to death but I think we need to start having this dialog. A life without a child can be just as fulfilling if not more and women are more than just one of our many biological functions. Moms will get this. Everyone else will not.”

@juliafox #stitch with @devotedly.yours and for u haters yes I love my son to death but I think we need to start having this dialog. A life without a child can be just as fulfilling if not more and women are more than just one of our many biological functions. Moms will get this. Everyone else will not. ♬ original sound – Julia fox

Fox explained her theory behind why people struggle with their mental health after giving birth as the way women are socialized in society.

“I’m convinced that women that get postpartum depression,” she said as she raised a hand to indicate she experienced it. “That it’s because literally since we were little girls we’re told that having a baby is the end goal. It’s the best thing we’re ever gonna do. Our lives will be meaningless if we don’t have babies, and it’s gonna fix all of our problems and blah blah blah.”

She added, “I think it’s just such a reality check when we finally have a kid, and we’re like, holy f–k, this has just drastically made my entire life worse. This is not at all the fairytale that I was f–king promised. But how do we say that out loud?”

READ MORE: Julia Fox Wants To Redefine Motherhood: ‘Mom Has Her Own Life And Her Own Things’

Users agreed with Fox, applauding her for her honesty.

“Thank you!!! A lot of older people, including my parents keep putting this pressure on me having kids and I don’t get it😭” wrote one user while another added, “Julia I swear you are always spitting straight facts”.

The 32-year-old gave birth to her son in 2021 whom she shares with husband Peter Artemiev.