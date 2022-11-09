King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction in York during a ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, The Sovereign is welcomed to the city, during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in York, England.

King Charles III didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome on Wednesday when he and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in York, England, for an official visit.

The 73-year-old British monarch was greeting crowds at Micklegate Bar, a royal entrance to the city, when a lone protestor attempted to throw eggs at him, narrowly missing.

The moment was caught on camera and Charles is seen barely acknowledging the eggs, which landed on the ground next to him.

A man was detained by police following the incident, and in the video, crowds are heard booing the protestor.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city, in York, England, Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP/CP Images)

Charles and Camilla are in York to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.