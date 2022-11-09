Kate, Princess of Wales, looks on as she talks with representatives of charities that work with pre-natal mental health issues during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon in West London, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Kate Middleton showed off her maternal side once again on Wednesday morning as she headed out for a visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

The Princess of Wales is patron of the U.K. charity, with her being pictured meeting new mothers and seeing the affects of the organization at the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon.

The MMHA website confirmed the royal’s “visit highlighted the life-changing impact that the provision of an integrated, multi-disciplinary system of care can have for mothers experiencing perinatal mental health issues.”

The site added, “By working collaboratively, health, social care services, and the voluntary and community sector can help to ensure every touchpoint of a mother’s journey before, during and after pregnancy provides effective support for their mental health needs. During The Princess’ visit to the Children’s Centre, she heard how the care provided in the borough of Hillingdon demonstrates the benefits of this joined-up approach.

“Her Royal Highness joined a mother and baby group taking place at the Centre and spoke with mothers who have received support for their mental health to hear about their experiences of the borough’s integrated approach. The session included mothers and babies who have been supported by two MMHA member organizations – Home-Start and Birth Companions.”

Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community. pic.twitter.com/0bQjWeN2Om — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 9, 2022

Kate also took part in a roundtable discussion with the MMHA and Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead for Perinatal Services CNWL, Dr Chrissy Jayarajah.

The site stated “the group spoke about how the service has developed to meet the needs of all new and expectant mothers in their community, including those facing multiple disadvantages such as financial insecurity, contact with the criminal justice system, experience of abuse, and substance use.

“The group considered the impact this has on maternal mental health and explored opportunities for the services’ future growth.”

