Chris Evans hasn’t got a bigger fan than his own mom.

This week the actor was named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive”, and many have been wondering what his mother, Lisa Evans, will think of the honour.

“My mom will be so happy,” he told the magazine. “She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

Of course, Chris knows his mom well. In an interview with Boston’s 7 News, Lisa expressed her happiness at her son finally being recognized for his good looks.

“My reaction was, ‘Yeah, of course, it’s about time!’” she said.

She added that she “was bragging when he was potty trained, I was bragging when he was walking, but this is something that everyone will know about. I’m pretty happy about it.”

And as Lisa explained, the bragging is left to her because of how humble her son can be.

“He’s always amazed at his own success, he’s amazed at what people think of him,” she said, adding that he friends “will absolutely give him grief about it, but — they’re very funny.”